Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 10, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. COOPER, ALEXANDRIA 182 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $255.00 CURRY, SIMONE Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 DIAZ, NELSON Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $105.00 DOW, CRYSTAL 1800 VICS WAY, NEW SMYRNA ...