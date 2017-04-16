Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 10, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 10, 2017

April 16, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. COOPER, ALEXANDRIA 182 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $255.00 CURRY, SIMONE Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 DIAZ, NELSON Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $105.00 DOW, CRYSTAL 1800 VICS WAY, NEW SMYRNA ...

