Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 10, 2017

Mortgages filed April 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 10, 2017 103   Brighton GREEN, TODD D & SHEAK, STEPHANIE Property Address: 191 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2514 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $424,000.00   Brockport MARY, KATHERINE ANDRIATCH & ANDRIATCH, MICHAEL D Property Address: 111 LAURA LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9405 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $49,000.00 GILLESPIE, KAREN R & GILLESPIE, RICHARD F Property Address: 81 FRAZIER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1643 Lender: RELIANT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo