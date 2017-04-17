Deeds filed April 11, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 11, 2017 72   Brighton FISHER, KENNETH A to MAHMOUD, MOHAMAD S Property Address: 27 NEVILE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11844  Page: 560 Tax Account: 136.20-1-20.109 Full Sale Price: $148,000 SOLOMON, HAROLD  to SOLOMON, JOSHUA Property Address: 158 RHINECLIFF DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11844  Page: 463 Tax Account: 137.06-3-13 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili AHST 14 LLC et al to SOUTH POINTE LANDING LLC et al Property Address: ...

