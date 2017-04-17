Environmental Law: Trump reverses past climate change policies with energy independence order

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On March 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dramatically shift course from the climate change focus of the Obama administration. The order has several components which will affect United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) climate regulations along with energy production activities. A key aspect is the revocation of the Clean Power Plan ...