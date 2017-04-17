Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: O’Hara v. Holiday Farm

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Domestic Animal – Escaped O’Hara v. Holiday Farm CA 16-01142 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after she sustained injuries in a collision with a horse owned by the defendant. The horse had escaped from a stall and collided ...