Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: O’Hara v. Holiday Farm

Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: O’Hara v. Holiday Farm

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Domestic Animal – Escaped O’Hara v. Holiday Farm CA 16-01142 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after she sustained injuries in a collision with a horse owned by the defendant. The horse had escaped from a stall and collided ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo