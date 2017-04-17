Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 11, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   QUINN, KEVIN B 3272 ROCHESTER ROAD, LAKEVILLE, NY 14480 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK A Amount: $7,291.83 RIVERA, ROSEMARY 2119 EAST FAYETTE STREET, SYRACUSE, NY 13224 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 SHAW, GINGER 1315 KING ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo