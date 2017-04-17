Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 11, 2017

Mortgages filed April 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 11, 2017 84   Brighton OUIJANO, CARLOS & OUIJANO, LINDA E Property Address: 15 DOVER PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3201 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $28,000.00   Brockport PASCO, GARY R & PASCO, LYNDA K Property Address: 179 SHUMWAY RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9709 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $112,000.00 PADUANO, CASSIE Property Address: 8013 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1730 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,000.00   BUFFALO LMP REAL ESTATE ...

