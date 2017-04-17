Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Appearance of Impropriety: Opinion 16-147

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Appearance of Impropriety: Opinion 16-147

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Appearance of Impropriety Speaking at Landlords’ Association Panel Discussion Opinion 16-147 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may accept an invitation from a landlords’ association to participate in a panel discussion and answer questions about summary proceedings. Opinion: The Committee concluded that the justice may speak generally about the law and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo