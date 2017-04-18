Don't Miss
Deeds filed April 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded April 12, 2017 53   Brighton LATSHANG, DECHEN D et ano to MARCUS, ABIGAIL W Property Address: 604 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11845  Page: 214 Tax Account: 150.13-2-24./1A Full Sale Price: $111,000 SPROUTS, MARLIN M to SILVAROLE, NEIL W Property Address: 129 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11845  Page: 448 Tax Account: 148.12-2-32 Full Sale Price: $93,000   Chili 100 BEAVER ROAD LLC to AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION Property Address: ...

