Don't Miss
Home / News / Erie County man sentenced for child porn conviction

Erie County man sentenced for child porn conviction

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017 0

An Erie County man was sentenced in federal court Monday to three years and four months in jail on child pornography charges. Alexander Burton Blake, 26, of Cheektowaga, who was convicted of distribution and possession of child pornography, also was sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision and ordered to pay restitution of $48,000 to victims by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo