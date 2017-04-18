Erie County man sentenced for child porn conviction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Erie County man was sentenced in federal court Monday to three years and four months in jail on child pornography charges. Alexander Burton Blake, 26, of Cheektowaga, who was convicted of distribution and possession of child pornography, also was sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision and ordered to pay restitution of $48,000 to victims by ...