Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 12, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BERRY, BRADLEY W 435 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 BILLETT, CHAD 79 WOODSTONE CIRCLE, WEBSTER, NY 14580-3125 Favor: DAVIS, JENNIFER Attorney: DAVID M CROSBY Amount: $412.71 BOWEN, GARY W 256 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER, ...

