Home / Law / Man gets 25 years in 1979 case of missing boy Etan Patz

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and JENNIFER PELTZ April 18, 2017 0

NEW YORK — Almost four decades after first-grader Etan Patz set out for school and ended up at the heart of one of America's most influential missing-child cases, a former store clerk convicted of killing him was sentenced on Tuesday to at least 25 years in prison. Pedro Hernandez's sentencing was the culmination of a long ...

