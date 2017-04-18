Monroe County Bar Association ends judicial candidate ratings

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Monroe County Bar Association has done away with judicial candidate ratings, a process widely regarded as flawed and ineffective. “The rankings caused more damage than they were worth,” said Christopher Thomas, an attorney at Nixon Peabody and a member of a Bar Association task force that studied the issue. “The rankings have not proven to be ...