Mortgages filed April 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded April 12, 2017 73   East Rochester MONTCRIEFF, DAVID C & SERGENT, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 112 WORTHING TER, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1644 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $142,373.00 BURNETT, KRISTINE Property Address: 15 FILKINS ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2423 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $44,236.94 Fairport COPELAND, JACQUELINE K & COPELAND, RICHARD L Property Address: 474 JEFFERSON AVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2930 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

