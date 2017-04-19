Don't Miss
Cuomo reveals tax returns, reports $418,000 income

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reported earning nearly $418,000 on his federal tax return for tax year 2016, more than half of which was bolstered by a bump in royalty payments from his 2014 memoir. The Democratic governor made his tax returns available to journalists Tuesday afternoon showing about $218,000 in earnings from ...

