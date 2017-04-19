Cuomo reveals tax returns, reports $418,000 income

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reported earning nearly $418,000 on his federal tax return for tax year 2016, more than half of which was bolstered by a bump in royalty payments from his 2014 memoir. The Democratic governor made his tax returns available to journalists Tuesday afternoon showing about $218,000 in earnings from ...