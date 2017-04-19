Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 13, 2017

Deeds filed April 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 13, 2017 70   Brighton VENCI, JINEANE V et ano to FU, DRAGON Property Address: 33 MONTPELIER CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11845  Page: 699 Tax Account: 136.20-1-20.122 Full Sale Price: $175,000   Chili WEBSTER, HUGH JOHN to WEBSTER, DIANNE P et ano Property Address: 892 BALLANTYNE ROAD, CHILI 14546 Liber: 11845  Page: 584 Tax Account: 159.03-1-13.211 Full Sale Price: $1 HARDAWAY, MARIA SLEWION et al to GENESEE REAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo