Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for April 13, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for April 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BEAUCHAMP, NANCY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $31,018.62 CAESAR, YVONNE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,013.44 COLAPRETE, NANCY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,904.09 CROPO, RENEE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $46,750.77 DIGNIFIED COMPASSIONATE CARE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,095.45 GIULIANO, JANIS M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,259.92 JOHNSON, VERNE O Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,236.82 KEOGHAN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo