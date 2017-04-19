Fourth Department – Attorney Fees and Litigation Costs: Perry v. Edwards

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney Fees and Litigation Costs Frivolous Conduct Perry v. Edwards CA 15-01673 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff’s decedents commenced a RPAPL article 15 action seeking a determination that they were the sole owners of a wedge-shaped strip of property between their parcel of property and defendants’ adjacent ...