Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Resto

April 19, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Molineux – Drug Dealing Enterprise – Adjournment – Rosario Evidence – Prejudice People v. Resto KA 14-00810 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her upon a jury verdict of first degree murder. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no ...

