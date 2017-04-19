Mortgages filed April 13, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 13, 2017 86   Brighton MUIRTY, DANIEL E & MURTY, LAURIE A Property Address: 1724 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2319 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $32,000.00 ABELN, COURTNEY K Property Address: 1730 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2319 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $26,500.00 BYRNE, BOLIVIA A & BYRNE, CHRISTOPHER W Property Address: 123 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2514 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $150,000.00 East Rochester SEWARD, ...

