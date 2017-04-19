NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Minor Child’s Fund-raiser: Opinion 16-153

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Minor Child’s Fund-raiser Judge’s Participation Opinion 16-153 Background: A full-time judge’s minor child is participating in a primary school walk-a-thon to raise money for charity. The judge asks if he may participate in the child’s fund-raising efforts by asking family, close friends, neighbors, and judicial colleagues to make pledges on the ...