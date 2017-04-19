Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Minor Child’s Fund-raiser: Opinion 16-153

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Minor Child’s Fund-raiser: Opinion 16-153

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Minor Child’s Fund-raiser Judge’s Participation Opinion 16-153 Background: A full-time judge’s minor child is participating in a primary school walk-a-thon to raise money for charity. The judge asks if he may participate in the child’s fund-raising efforts by asking family, close friends, neighbors, and judicial colleagues to make pledges on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo