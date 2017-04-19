Restaurant group joins suit against Trump over business ties

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — An organization that advocates for restaurant workers has joined a lawsuit that claims Republican President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments. Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and a Washington, D.C.-based luxury hotel event booker were added to the lawsuit filed by the watchdog group ...