Second Circuit finds porn sentence excessive

Second Circuit finds porn sentence excessive

Ontario County man tried to bring porn ‘collection’ on vacation in Canada

By: Bennett Loudon April 19, 2017 0

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ordered a former Ontario County man convicted of child pornography charges to be resentenced even though the original sentence was within federal guidelines. Joseph Vincent Jenkins, of Geneva, was 39 when he was convicted in February 2014 of possession and transportation of child pornography. He had ...

