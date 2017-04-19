Second Circuit finds porn sentence excessive

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ordered a former Ontario County man convicted of child pornography charges to be resentenced even though the original sentence was within federal guidelines. Joseph Vincent Jenkins, of Geneva, was 39 when he was convicted in February 2014 of possession and transportation of child pornography. He had ...