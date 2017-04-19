Supreme Court skeptical about SEC’s powers of ‘disgorgement’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court indicated Tuesday that the federal government does not have the wide power it claims in pursuing the ill-gotten profits of fraudulent behavior. Justices across the board were at least skeptical of the Securities and Exchange Commission's claim that it is not bound by a five-year statute of limitations when it seeks ...