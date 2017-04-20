Canadian man pleads guilty to federal drug charges here

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to drug charges in federal court and admitted to participating in an operation that trafficked about $120 million in drugs in the United States and Canada. Harinder Dhaliwal, 47, of Brampton, Ontario, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to export from the United States five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to ...