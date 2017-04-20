Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 14, 2017

Deeds filed April 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 14, 2017 35   Brighton HONISS, MARGARET  to HONISS, KATHY A et ano Property Address: 314 AVALON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11846  Page: 331 Tax Account: 137.13-1-28 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili CHURCH, DAVID  et ano to VANEPPS, CARRIE Property Address: 4 CHARLES AVENUE, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11846  Page: 365 Tax Account: 160.07-2-25 Full Sale Price: $1   East Rochester GAUDU, NICOLE B to GAUDU, ROBERT J Property Address: 114 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo