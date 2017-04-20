Husband of NY judge found dead challenges reports of apparent suicide

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The sudden death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam — and the hours that led up to it — remains shrouded in mystery. Shortly after the body of Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York's top court, was found floating fully clothed in the Hudson River with no apparent signs of trauma or criminality, local ...