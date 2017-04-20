Don't Miss
Home / Law / Husband of NY judge found dead challenges reports of apparent suicide

Husband of NY judge found dead challenges reports of apparent suicide

By: The Washington Post SAMANTHA SCHMIDT April 20, 2017 0

The sudden death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam — and the hours that led up to it — remains shrouded in mystery. Shortly after the body of Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York's top court, was found floating fully clothed in the Hudson River with no apparent signs of trauma or criminality, local ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo