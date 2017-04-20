Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury convicts man in abduction case

Jury convicts man in abduction case

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017 0

A state Supreme Court jury on Wednesday convicted Joshua Mencel, 30, of , first-degree coercion, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Mencel was one of three people charged in relation to an abduction in the summer of 2016. Mencel faces a potential life sentence. The ...

