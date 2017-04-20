Justices express sympathy with Missouri church at Supreme Court hearing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to a Missouri church that claimed its exclusion from a state playground improvement program was a violation of constitutional rights. Even some of the court's liberal justices were concerned that the state had drawn too hard a line in saying that the fact a day care and ...