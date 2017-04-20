Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: The Does and Don’ts of tax notices

Keeping Your Balance: The Does and Don’ts of tax notices

By: Susan Lebbon April 20, 2017 0

Tuesday marked the close of another filing tax season for most Americans. Thousands of accountants whooped a shout of joy, papers were tossed in the air, and throngs of professionals ran out of their office buildings finally seeing the sun after being horded up in their offices all tax season. Those with tax refunds went ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo