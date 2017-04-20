Mortgages filed April 14, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 14, 2017 74   Brockport GAFFNEY, KATHLEEN & GAFFNEY, THOMAS J Property Address: 16 TIMBER TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2522 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $8,000.00 CUNNINGHAM, HOLLY & CUNNINGHAM, MICHAEL Property Address: 1091 WHITE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9608 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $200,000.00 Property Address: 85 CLINTON ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1839 Lender: JOHN CASCIANI Amount: $220,000.00   Churchville EVANS, LETITIA Property Address: 29 RIDGEFIELD DR, CHURCHVILLE, ...

