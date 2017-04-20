NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics -Default Divorce Decrees: Opinion 16-159

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Default Divorce Decrees Attorney Mediators – Question of Attorney’s Conduct – Reporting Obligations Opinion 16-159 Background: A Supreme Court justice received a proposed default decree for his signature along with signed settlement agreements and associated supporting documents. The judge directed the attorneys’ attention to an ethics opinion and, in response, the attorneys ...