Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time Judge: Opinion 16-160

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time Judge: Opinion 16-160

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time Judge First Degree Relative – Police Chief Opinion 16-160 Background: The inquiring part-time judge’s first-degree relative will soon commence work as police chief in the municipality where the judge presides. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge whose first-degree relative is the police chief for the municipality where the judge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo