Don't Miss
Home / Law / Rochester attorney will lead review of residency rule

Rochester attorney will lead review of residency rule

Two Buffalo attorneys also on working group

By: Bennett Loudon April 20, 2017 0

In the aftermath of a Second Circuit decision upholding the Constitutionality of a state law requiring non-resident attorneys from adjoining states to maintain an office in the state, Rochester attorney David M. Schraver is heading up a New York State Bar Association working group to study the issues surrounding the rule. New Jersey attorney Ekaterina Schoenefeld ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo