Home / News / Suit against Buffalo VA hospital dismissed

Suit against Buffalo VA hospital dismissed

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2017 0

After a 17-day trial, Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny has dismissed a $25 million medical malpractice lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA) in Buffalo. Plaintiffs Edward and Roxanne Blake claimed that the VA failed timely to diagnosis and treat cauda equina syndrome, a sudden compression of the nerves of the ...

