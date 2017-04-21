Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 24, 2017

Court Calendars for April 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2017 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Antonietta Borrelli v Kim Prindle & Michael Mickewitz, 3620 Lake Ave – Joseph G. DeMaria 2—DGS Rochester LLC v Roberto DeJesus Ramos & Jamayra Lopez, 246 Conkey Ave – Handelman Witkowicz 3—Blue Boar Estates LLC v Kiara Baker & Destiny Middleton, 75 Locust St – Handelman Witkowicz 4—Tardis Properties LLC v Mon Avevacado-Rodriguez, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo