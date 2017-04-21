Fourth Department – Arbitration: Matter of Town of Greece and The Uniformed Patrolmen’s Association of the Greece Police Department

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Stay – Retroactive Effect – Vested Right to Arbitrate Matter of Town of Greece and The Uniformed Patrolmen’s Association of the Greece Police Department CA 16-01077 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking permanent stay of arbitration after the respondent filed demand for arbitration ...

