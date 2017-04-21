Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Perjury: People v. Vieira-Suarez

April 21, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Perjury Dismissal of Indictment – Grand Jury Testimony People v. Vieira-Suarez KA 16-00609 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The people appeal from an order that dismissed the first count of the indictment, charging the defendant with perjury in the first degree. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the ...

