Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Copyright and design protection post-Star Athletica

IP Frontiers: Copyright and design protection post-Star Athletica

By: Commentary: ALANA FUIERER and SHANNA SANDERS April 21, 2017 0

On March 22, the U.S. Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision in Star Athletica v. Varsity Brands.1 As readers of The Daily Record may remember,2 the Star Athletica case was about whether the design elements (stripes, chevrons, lines, etc.) on cheerleading uniforms are eligible for copyright protection. In a 6-2 decision, the Supreme Court answered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo