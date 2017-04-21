NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former Public Defender and Law Partner” Opinion 16-163/16-170

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former Public Defender and Law Partner Partner Supervising Public Defender’s Office Opinion 16-163/16-170 Background: Before assuming office, the inquiring full-time judge was both an assistant public defender and a partner at a private law firm. One of his former law firm colleagues also serves as the deputy public defender. This position ...