Ore. golf course overcomes odd legal hurdles

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Along the southern Oregon coast, on a 350-acre cliff-side property, two golf-industry veterans are looking to break ground this year on the next go-to golfing destination in North America: Pacific Gales. The Knapp Ranch site near Port Orford overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Fairways will tumble between sand dunes, leaving golfers to battle the ever-present winds blowing ...