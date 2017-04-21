Don't Miss
Raise the Age projected to cost Monroe County $20M to start

Annual costs estimated at $13 million

By: Bennett Loudon April 21, 2017 0

The Raise the Age legislation adopted as part of the new state budget could cost Monroe County more than $20 million to get off the ground and $13 million annually after it’s implemented next year. The startup cost includes $7.5 million to build a new secure detention facility to house inmates who are now held in ...

