Regulators sue Ocwen Financial, say it mishandled mortgages

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — State and federal authorities have sued mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp., saying the company botched the handling of millions of mortgage accounts. The action sent shares of Ocwen plunging more than 50 percent. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that the accounts Ocwen serviced were riddled with errors throughout the repayment ...

