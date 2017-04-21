Trump tells ‘dreamers’ to rest easy, targets criminals

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can "rest easy," President Donald Trump says, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in an interview Friday with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are ...