Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump tells ‘dreamers’ to rest easy, targets criminals

Trump tells ‘dreamers’ to rest easy, targets criminals

By: The Associated Press JULIE PACE April 21, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can "rest easy," President Donald Trump says, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in an interview Friday with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo