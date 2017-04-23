Mortgages filed April 17, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 17, 2017 114   Brighton LANGWORTHY, PATRICK Property Address: 159 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3105 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,000.00   Brockport MINNICK, DAVID S Property Address: 1337 DRAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9646 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $195,000.00 COOLEY, CHERYL A & COOLEY, TERRY B Property Address: 8023 W CANAL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2101 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $51,000.00 LICCIONE, ANN M & ...

