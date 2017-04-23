Don't Miss
Upcoming Foreclosures as of April 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 1005 Beaver Creek Dr Webster 14580 04/24/2017 09:00 AM Rosicki Rosicki & Associates PC $187564.76 1575 Bay Shore Blvd Irondequoit 14622 04/24/2017 10:30 AM Boylan Code, LLP N/A 11 Vanderberg ...

