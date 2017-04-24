Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: The courthouse is not the place for immigration enforcement

Commentary: The courthouse is not the place for immigration enforcement

By: Commentary: TANI G. CANTIL-SAKAUYE, Special To The Washington Post April 24, 2017 0

Years ago, when I was a trial court judge in Sacramento, the husband of one of my court staffers murdered their two children in front of her, beat her and then killed himself. All of us were unaware of her problems at home, as well as the fear and shame that drove her into silence. Soon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo