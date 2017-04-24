Deeds filed April 18, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 18, 2017 76   Brighton LANSING, ELIZABETH A et al to FISHER, ELISHA  et ano Property Address: 922 S GROSVENOR ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11848  Page: 250 Tax Account: 137.15-2-54 Full Sale Price: $120,000   East Rochester CONTESTATO, CLARINE E et al to PLATINO, HERMAN  et ano Property Address: 504 BEECHWOOD DR E, EAST ROCHESTER 14445 Liber: 11848  Page: 193 Tax Account: 151.35-1-1 Full Sale Price: $1,000 FANNIE ...

