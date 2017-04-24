Don't Miss
Home / News / Giuliani talk with Erdogan adds mystery to U.S. sanctions case

Giuliani talk with Erdogan adds mystery to U.S. sanctions case

By: The Washington Post Patricia Hurtado, Greg Farrell, Christian Berthelsen April 24, 2017 0

A wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader facing U.S. charges that he helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions for sponsoring terrorism has an unlikely ally: Rudy Giuliani. It's a surprising role for Giuliani, who was dubbed "America's Mayor" for his uncompromising response to the 2001 terrorist attacks as mayor of New York. An early supporter of President Donald Trump, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo