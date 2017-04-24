Don't Miss
Home / News / GM appeal of ignition switch ruling rejected by high court

GM appeal of ignition switch ruling rejected by high court

By: The Associated Press TOM KRISHER and SAM HANANEL April 24, 2017 0

The Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal from General Motors Co. seeking to block dozens of lawsuits over faulty ignition switches that one plaintiffs' attorney said could expose the company to billions of dollars in additional claims. The justices without comment left in place a lower court ruling that said the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo